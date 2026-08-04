Writers! This week is not about you. It’s not about “copy”. It’s about visualization.

Wordsmiths: Put away your fucking thesaurus for a minute. Stop looking for the perfect wordplay, the perfect pun. What’s the best way to sell a product? Dramatically visualizing a benefit of the product. I’ve said it before, and I’m going to keep saying it until I’m blue in the fucking face.

NOT ME.

Seven excellent ads. For paid subscribers only.

$3.33/month to be a better Creative.