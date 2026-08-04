More Excellent Ads With Unexpected Visuals.
I'm just going to keep banging you Creatives over your heads about this.
Writers! This week is not about you. It’s not about “copy”. It’s about visualization.
Wordsmiths: Put away your fucking thesaurus for a minute. Stop looking for the perfect wordplay, the perfect pun. What’s the best way to sell a product? Dramatically visualizing a benefit of the product. I’ve said it before, and I’m going to keep saying it until I’m blue in the fucking face.
Seven excellent ads. For paid subscribers only.
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