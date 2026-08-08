1. Tiramisu Valley

aka: the Kyzylkup tract in Kazakhstan. Yummy.

2. Walmart

This is maybe not a real story, and that mugshot looks suspicious. But I choose to believe. Walmart is just the place for such shenanigans.

3. Shat The Shill

For Big Tobacco. “Bones” didn’t approve.

4. HERO

I wonder if she would’ve still won if she called him FuckFace.

5. 1949

An underage girl being menaced? Sure, go with the Grand Old Party.

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