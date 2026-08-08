Miscellaneous Shite Weekend (#40).
Just another shit-post Saturday.
My name is Mark Duffy. I am an old man. My nicknames at the Cabrini Basketball courts in uptown Manhattan are “White Beard" and “Geezer”. Also, “Winchester” cause I’m a deadly 3-point shooter Anyway, a subscription is only $3.33 a month. You’ll get your money’s worth, for sure.
1. Tiramisu Valley
aka: the Kyzylkup tract in Kazakhstan. Yummy.
2. Walmart
This is maybe not a real story, and that mugshot looks suspicious. But I choose to believe. Walmart is just the place for such shenanigans.
3. Shat The Shill
For Big Tobacco. “Bones” didn’t approve.
4. HERO
I wonder if she would’ve still won if she called him FuckFace.
5. 1949
An underage girl being menaced? Sure, go with the Grand Old Party.