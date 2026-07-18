1. Orange Creamsicle

DAMMIT, I want one right now!

2. Cat Photo Of The Week.

Nice try, HOOMAN.

3. MALE JOKE OF THE WEEK

Some…may not get it.

4. Freddy Krueger

Now retired and ironically suffering from insomnia, Freddy rides the A Train all night, every night, while hoping desperately for another A Nightmare On Elm Street franchise reboot.

5. FUN FACT

Donkeys are probably 2nd place.

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