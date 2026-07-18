Miscellaneous Shite Weekend (#37).
The Shite must keep flowing...
I’ve lowered my paywall for July. Free Subs, please consider buying a sub. It’s only $3.33 a month. You will get your money’s worth, I promise.
1. Orange Creamsicle
DAMMIT, I want one right now!
2. Cat Photo Of The Week.
Nice try, HOOMAN.
3. MALE JOKE OF THE WEEK
Some…may not get it.
4. Freddy Krueger
Now retired and ironically suffering from insomnia, Freddy rides the A Train all night, every night, while hoping desperately for another A Nightmare On Elm Street franchise reboot.
5. FUN FACT
Donkeys are probably 2nd place.