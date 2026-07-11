1. “Sisyphus Rests”

Artist: Tim O’Brien.

2. The Rocky and Bullwinkle Show

Are you also this old? The Russian-ish bad guys—who referred to the heroes as “Moose and Squirrel”—were Boris Badenov and Natasha Fatale.

3. Retro Ad of the Week

“Peter Pain”, ugly unshaven Fuck.

4. Raquel Welch

1971.

5. Coolest Train Name.

And always on time, Toots Sweet!

6. Most Unappetizing Cereal Name In History.

Seriously. It was like a government experiment name that ended up being the final product name. But there it was. Good luck getting a kid to eat it. Why would anybody want to eat it?

Share