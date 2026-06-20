Miscellaneous Shite Weekend (#33).
The Shite must continue to flow...
To clarify: Friday "Grab Bag” posts will be all about ads. Shite posts will be other shite.
1. Being This Old…
I remember.
2. Fishing
Oh, you caught “a” fish?!? One Fish! Here’s your trophy.
3. FONTS
4. The Creature From…
…The Green Reflecting Pool. Snicker.
5. Local Advertising…
…is the best. Yes, it’s an ad, but, I’m putting it here.
6. DAD JOKE WINNER OF THE WEEK
7. Random Photo Of The Week
I suspect AI, but for now I believe.