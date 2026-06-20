To clarify: Friday "Grab Bag” posts will be all about ads. Shite posts will be other shite.

1. Being This Old…

I remember.

2. Fishing

Oh, you caught “a” fish?!? One Fish! Here’s your trophy.

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3. FONTS

4. The Creature From…

…The Green Reflecting Pool. Snicker.

$3.33 a Month.

5. Local Advertising…

…is the best. Yes, it’s an ad, but, I’m putting it here.

6. DAD JOKE WINNER OF THE WEEK

7. Random Photo Of The Week

I suspect AI, but for now I believe.

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