1. MASCOT SEX

Aunt Jemima and the Quaker Oats stud (His name is Larry, true story) gettin’ busy.

Buy a Sub...PLEASE?

2. BREAKING:

Our culture is changing too fast, and too stupid.

3. ENGLISH LANGUAGE…

…IS THE DUMBEST LANGUAGE IN THE WORLD.

4. HUNTER BIDEN CLAPS BACK

BAM! owned.

5. WHO SAYS ROMANCE IS DEAD.

PLEASE?

Dude is a Fucking Pro.

6. JUPITER…

…looks like it’s done some Crack.

7. Kafka Bra

Now that’s a “Metamorphosis”. It’ll keep guys from trying to feel you up.

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