1. WATER

This is so fucking sad, Americans obsession with lawns and golf courses. Data Centers will very soon blow right by the others. This is how humanity ends. NO WATER, people.

2. KARS FOR KIDS

Like you, I’d like see him dynamited to oblivion. I’d like to meld time periods and put these fakes on the SCTV Farm Film Report and watch em “blow up real good!”

3. HOOVER

The amazing VacuumMobile would drive up your front lawn, crash through your front door and clean your whole Fucking house in two minutes flat. Minimal damage. True story.

4. Alarming Clock

“…another day closer to death…another day closer to death…” that’s it’s alarm “sound”.

WRITERS’ BLOCK

Do you procrastinate when writing. You need to eliminate outside stimuli. Just get yourself one of these ISOLATOR 9000s. Your shit novel will be done in a few days.

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