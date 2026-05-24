1. Itsy Bitsy…

That’s some Ace destroyed house trolling.

2. The Melonator

Eat Shit Corona and your lame lime. I’m drinking a fruity beer in a titty melon.

3. DAD JOKE

Well Shit, HIT me then, Ace.

4. VISUAL DAD JOKE

At Home Depot, of course.

5. Hardwick Ain’t Wrong

The Devil wipes his ass with Angels. He also dusts with them, waxes his car(s).

6. VIVA VIAGRA

Best Viagra ad ever. Back to 2008. A crazy little blue pill-popping man kept driving this "Viva Viagra" missile through NYC's various tunnels and the cops did not once inspect the fucking thing. Are you watching terrorists? Design your next attack as an ad stunt and you'll be able to blow-up whatever the fuck you want. Plus, stupid Pfizer sued the goofball. What idiots. They should be calling cash-strapped NASA to sponsor every one of their future rocket launches.

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