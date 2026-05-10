Miscellaneous Shite Sunday (#27).
Shite is such a polite word.
LAST DAY: annual subscriptions are only $30, down from $40. Buy one here. Tomorrow, back to 40.
1. Dostoevsky
“If only youth knew!”
The author wrote this to his Brother when he was in prison and facing execution in Russia. Dude was a Fucking hero.
2. STICK FIGURE HUMOR
So stupid.
3. DAD JOKE OF THE WEEK.
4. FINWATER
5. WAR IS PEACE (Big Brother)
Photo: Thomas Billhardt. Billhardt (RIP 2025) captured the Vietnam War like no other.
6. OCD
Lastly, Oh you think you have OCD? People of a certain age and certain rage remember the torture of land phone chords.