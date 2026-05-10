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1. Dostoevsky

“If only youth knew!”

The author wrote this to his Brother when he was in prison and facing execution in Russia. Dude was a Fucking hero.

2. STICK FIGURE HUMOR

So stupid.

3. DAD JOKE OF THE WEEK.

4. FINWATER

5. WAR IS PEACE (Big Brother)

Photo: Thomas Billhardt. Billhardt (RIP 2025) captured the Vietnam War like no other.

6. OCD

Lastly, Oh you think you have OCD? People of a certain age and certain rage remember the torture of land phone chords.