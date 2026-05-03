Miscellaneous Shite Sunday (#26).
aka "Crap".
Hey! Freeloaders, how bout you buy me a sub. Anything but Subway.
I’ve decided to change the title from “Crap” in an effort to go
viral” with the snooty crowd.
1. DADS
If only all sons/daughters were this caring and creative.
2. LOCAL ADVERTISING 101
No budget? No ad agency? Everybody has the potential to be a good copywriter. Related: Homer takes on—and loses to—Red Barclay and Sir-Loin-Alot (16 pound steak).
3. NYC
Only in NYC will you see sights like this. Conveniently wrapped. Via EV Grieve.
4. MUSK
Ladies, put more Sapphic Elan in your life with new Elon Musk, by Chanel.
5. BIG BROTHER
Big Brother sees everything, reads everything.