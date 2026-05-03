I’ve decided to change the title from “Crap” in an effort to go

viral” with the snooty crowd.

1. DADS

If only all sons/daughters were this caring and creative.

2. LOCAL ADVERTISING 101

No budget? No ad agency? Everybody has the potential to be a good copywriter. Related: Homer takes on—and loses to—Red Barclay and Sir-Loin-Alot (16 pound steak).

Even the in-restaurant cows laugh at Homer.

3. NYC

Only in NYC will you see sights like this. Conveniently wrapped. Via EV Grieve.

4. MUSK

Ladies, put more Sapphic Elan in your life with new Elon Musk, by Chanel.

5. BIG BROTHER

Big Brother sees everything, reads everything.

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