Dear 1500+ Free/New Subscribers:

This is, generally, my only free article every week. Why?

This is my job, my only source of income, not a hobby. (Seriously: What kind of a Fucking Sicko would do ad criticism as a hobby.) And I ain’t making bank. I call my self The Best Ad Critic In The World™, jokingly. But: it is also true. I’ve being doing this, professionally (as in, paid), for 20 years. I’ve also been a multi-multi-award-winning (CLIO, One Show, etc.) CW/CD for 30+ years. I’ve been doing this Shit here for four years, at least three articles every week. And I ain’t stoppin’. So, consider buying a subscription ($40/year = $3.33/month)…

OK, to the Crap.

1. Tony Bellenti

1915: This is Tony Bellenti, a four-year-old paperboy in Tampa, Florida. This boy had see some Shit, that’s for sure. Photo via Historical Snapshots, an excellent Substack y-all should follow.

2. DAD JOKE

An Oldie but Goodie.

3. MIGHT AS WELL FACE IT…

…WE’RE GETTIN’ FUCKIN’ OLD.

4. THE TRUTH IS OUT THERE.

Edited road sign in New Mexico, where Pluribus is set, of course.

5. PET ROCKS

Of course it was an ad guy who scammed millions of people back in 1975. He’s been copied ad infinitum since then. You can find originals on etsy for 30 bucks or so. Just in time for X-Mas!

6. QANTAS

Celebrity ads are terrible, more than generally. Here’s an exception. Ad agency: Finch, Australia. Director: Nick Ball.

Coming this week: More of the notably not-Sucky Nick Ball ads.

Share