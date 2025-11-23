1. Christian Troelstrup

Better than any billboard. Media cost: $0.

2. FASHION TRENDS

That’s HOTT. Related: White people saying “GrassyAss” as a “joke” pronunciation of gracias.

3. HEROIN (Ohio)

Ha, asterisk serves a double purpose as a representation of a butthole. Also, “90” seems improbable.

4. Grass Wheel

The installation was created as a class project by architecture students David Gallaugher, Kevin James, and Jacob Jebailey at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, in 2006.

You see, it enables one to walk barefoot on grass in urban settings, which says something about humans and nature and the end of the fucking world, or something. Maybe both the most “hipster” and “dorkiest” moment in human history. Note the pipe.

5. WALMART

1962, Walmart’s first ad, first location. Layout not by an art director, obviously.

6. KOOL-AID MAN

Now you know why he has zero trouble crashing through the walls. 11,000 POUNDS.

