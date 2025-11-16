1. LOS ANGELES

That pink awning is just, like so L. A. (say in Valley Girl accent). Photo by Los Angeles artist Kayla Witt.

2. HERMAN CAIN

One of the best political slogans of all time. Too bad about the “Witch Hunt”.

3. THE CIRCUIT FACTORY (United Arab Emirates)

Alternate headlines:

1.3 million reasons to slim down inside!

STOP FEELING GASSED!

Back in 2012, the founder of this Dubai gym placed this ad on Facebook. He took it down hours later after a bit of blowback. BUT! He defended it vehemently:

“The idea of the campaign isn’t to upset anybody. The way branding works is (listen closely to this expert) you want people talking about your business. We want them talking about us, but we don’t want people to take offence at it. He added that he used the Auschwitz image because the classes are “like a calorie concentration camp”.

Well OK, I see no problem then.

4. GUM DROP (Ireland)

The Limerick City Council wanted to do something about the GUM epidemic littering their fair sidewalks.

Example # ∞ why you should let professionals design your public signs. The splat is an unfortunate element.

5. DIMPLE MACHINE

Back to 1936 for this amazing invention by Isabella Gilbert. “Dimples are now made to order!” If only she had invented a bigger one for asses.

6. COFFEE

Back to 1652 England and the first ever ad for Coffee that “groweth upon little Trees, only in the deserts of Arabia”. Drinking it is Virtuous! As if you need another reason.

