1. WE BUY ANY CAR
Yes, this was real. Respectfully Mr Adam Jennings, That is BOTH a car and a vehicle. You should of paid the man. If only as payback for making us listen to your god-awful jingle.
2. CHESTER A. ARTHUR
Arthur, a Republican, was the 21st president of the United States, assuming the presidency after James A. Garfield’s assassination. At the time, he implemented harsher restrictions for migrants entering from abroad. So, Fuck him. But I respect his respect for the joy of music.
3. THE CAT ASS WIGGLE
Cats. Forever Fascinating.
4. ZARF
So, now we know. Who gives a shit?
5. DUTCH BARN VODKA
For the record, Gervais had these Tube posters for his vodka brand erected before yesterday’s stabbing attack. London mayor Dadiq Khan has subsequently ordered for them to be removed.
My kids drove an identical vehicle.
It currently marks the unused receptacles for an erstwhile pond pump in my backyard, replaced by a kids climbing structure. I was thinking of selling the car.
I guess I'll take a photo and pop it in the mail to these folks. The annoying jingle is motivating.