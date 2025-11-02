1. WE BUY ANY CAR

Yes, this was real. Respectfully Mr Adam Jennings, That is BOTH a car and a vehicle. You should of paid the man. If only as payback for making us listen to your god-awful jingle.

2. CHESTER A. ARTHUR

Arthur, a Republican, was the 21st president of the United States, assuming the presidency after James A. Garfield’s assassination. At the time, he implemented harsher restrictions for migrants entering from abroad. So, Fuck him. But I respect his respect for the joy of music.

3. THE CAT ASS WIGGLE

Cats. Forever Fascinating.

4. ZARF

So, now we know. Who gives a shit?

5. DUTCH BARN VODKA

For the record, Gervais had these Tube posters for his vodka brand erected before yesterday’s stabbing attack. London mayor Dadiq Khan has subsequently ordered for them to be removed.

