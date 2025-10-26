Miscellaneous Crap Sunday (#5).
Translation: “WHEN THINGS NEED TO GO QUICKLY”. The German company that makes the mechanical ladder used by the Louvre thieves got an ad up PDQ. 2nd ad: A STEAL AT 20% OFF!
2. SANDWICHES
May be the most effective billboard ever placed.
3. THE IKEA MONKEY
Remember “Darwin” (he was rescued) from 2012? He immediately got turned into several ads.
4. MARVIN THE MARTIAN
If you get this, I got you.
5. A&W
True story.
In those 1980s, Hall Of Fame copywriter Tom McElligott famously said:
“I’d much rather overestimate than underestimate the intelligence of the consumer”.
Yeah… most of the time.
6. MAX FACTOR BONNET
Repurposed for Shitfaced Hollywoodians.