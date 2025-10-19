1. POT PIGEONS (NYC)

The Travel Agency is a chain of cannabis shops in NYC. Inside they look like mini-Apple stores, all-white and pristine. I’d import the carrier pigeons from England as they are noted for their intelligence and have been bred for long-distance communication. NYC pigeons are notorious dum-dums.

2. Anti-Opium Posters (Laos)

From 2003. The top word is BEWARE. Then: “Don’t think of trying Opium”. Friendly Opium Lady/Man turns sinister, smashing your dreaming head with your pipe.

3. MICHELIN MAN

BLACK (tire) POWER!

The iconic tire sales-man made of tires (named Bibendum) started out as a White mascot then was switched to Black in 1912 when tires became black when carbon was added to them as a preservative and strengthener. Michelin then switched him back to White, “citing printing and aesthetic issues (not racial concerns, as is commonly believed).”—Wikipedia.

BULL. SHIT. Totally a racist move. He looked so much cooler as a Black tire man.

4. MUGSHOT OF THE WEEK

Damn, SDPD, being a tramp ain’t a crime. And were you sure she was a “weedhead”, and not just a one-timer doobie toker?

HALLOWEEN 2025

Yeah-Nah, not trick-or treating at this house. Has local PD checked on those bodies?

6. RIP MICHAEL JACKSON

Staying with the “Drugs” (sort of) theme, MTV used Jacko’s disembodied legs to encouraged all to wear black ribbons in remembrance.

