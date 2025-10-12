Hey free subscribers! YAY! (That “YAY” is heavily sarcastic.) One-thousand five-hundred and fifty-six of yous. My Sunday Shitposts are free. But most of my IMPORTANT articles are for paid subs only. To get the FULL life-changing, euphoric copyranter eXpeRieNce, please buy a subscription?

1. WALMART

Via China, The Unitree G1 is here! “Order a batch of six” ($129,600)! They won’t clean your house, but they might destroy it.

2. National Center For Domestic Violence (UK)

COPY:

“We understand how it feels to be a male victim of domestic abuse. As a man, telling somebody that your partner is abusing you is difficult. You might feel ashamed, embarrassed, or worried you’ll be viewed as less of a man….”

Ad from 2010. What are they saying? That it’ll make you feel like…a woman? OR, John Wayne Bobbitt! If your willy has been sawed off, call us.

3. THREE STOOGES

Mo looks like a Capo. Curly looks like a Button Man. Larry looks like a slick accountant.

4. KENT (1952)

Back in the worry-free 1950s, some asshole scientists and doctors started murmuring that lung darts could be bad for one’s lungs. Kent, proactively, started putting asbestos in the cigs’ “Micronite” filters. BAM. Problem solved.

5. Colossus of Constantine (Rome)

Cat chillin’ on the foot (right, below).

6. MAXWELL KLINGER

Secretary of WAR Hegseth in a speech on September 30th:

“…No more identity months, DEI offices, [or] dudes in dresses”.

Above: Corporal Maxwell Q. Klinger (Lebanese-American actor Jamie Farr, now 91!) served as an orderly and corpsman in the 4077th M*A*S*H unit in the Korean War. He often dressed as a woman in attempts to get a Section 8 Discharge. He failed.

But: judging by his arms, Klinger could have done several more real pull-ups (not pussy-ass chin-ups) than you, Alpha Male Pete—correct?

