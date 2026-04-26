1. Ayn Rand Writing Ads For Sonic.

“I will choose a path that's clear, I will choose Freewill…”

2. Winning…

Pun Win + @name win.

3. BooHoo…

Window ad at the Boston Marathon has upset tons of crybabies for being disability “tone-deaf”. I say lighten the Fuck up. Nike is sucking up to their core audience: serious runners.

4. “It’s funny cause it’s true”.—Homer Simpson

5. THE HOLY GRAIL.

This is coco-nuts.

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