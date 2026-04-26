Miscellaneous Crap Sunday (#25).
"Best" crap of the week.
IF YOU EMAIL ME (copyranter@gmail) and ask nicely, I will lower my annual sub price to $30, down from $40.
1. Ayn Rand Writing Ads For Sonic.
“I will choose a path that's clear, I will choose Freewill…”
2. Winning…
Pun Win + @name win.
3. BooHoo…
Window ad at the Boston Marathon has upset tons of crybabies for being disability “tone-deaf”. I say lighten the Fuck up. Nike is sucking up to their core audience: serious runners.
4. “It’s funny cause it’s true”.—Homer Simpson
5. THE HOLY GRAIL.
This is coco-nuts.