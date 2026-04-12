I’ll be taking one.

This catnap doubles as me wearing my Thinking Cat.

OK, to the curated Crap.

Cmon, mt Crap is worth $3.33 a month.

1. ZING, BITCH.

2. TOYOTA (True ad)

Toyota should run this ad on Guerrilla websites worldwide.

3. HEDGEHOG.

…on a trolley. Sculpture 1000 BC, Iran.

4. “MY CALVINS”

“NOTHING comes between me and…”

5. MAGAWA

THE HERO WE NEEDED.

“From 2016 to 2021, Magawa, a Southern giant pouched rat, cleared more than 22.5 hectares (56 acres) of land in Cambodia. In that time, he found 71 landmines and 38 instances of other unexploded ordnance”. He died peacefully in 2022.

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