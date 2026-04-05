I have risen this morn from my sleep of the dead to deliver hand-curated Crap to your inbox, much like the Easter Bunny delivers painted eggs (?) to your doorstep, which you then—I don’t know—throw at your neighbor’s house. Or is that just me?

$3.33/month, cheaper than eggs.

1. BUNNY

2. Premature “The Drugs” Talk

3. MARY Magdalene…

Rooney Mara taking a drag while husband Joaquin Phoenix dies.

4. POSSUM

He’s celebrating Easter, leave him be.

$3.33/month, cheaper than eggs.

5. ONION

“America’s Finest News Source” still got it.

6. FLORIDA WOMAN

Much like Florida Man, she’s still undefeated.

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