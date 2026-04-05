Miscellaneous Crap Sunday (#22).
I have risen...
I have risen this morn from my sleep of the dead to deliver hand-curated Crap to your inbox, much like the Easter Bunny delivers painted eggs (?) to your doorstep, which you then—I don’t know—throw at your neighbor’s house. Or is that just me?
1. BUNNY
2. Premature “The Drugs” Talk
3. MARY Magdalene…
Rooney Mara taking a drag while husband Joaquin Phoenix dies.
4. POSSUM
He’s celebrating Easter, leave him be.
5. ONION
“America’s Finest News Source” still got it.
6. FLORIDA WOMAN
Much like Florida Man, she’s still undefeated.