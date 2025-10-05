1. RE-ANIMATOR
Let’s get right into it with an excellent movie copy line, much better than the tagline.
2. HALLOWEEN
Eh, “asking for it”, definitely.
3. AUTO POTATO
WE USED TO BE A GREAT COUNTRY.
4. MEME
OK, EVERYBODY ELSE STOP MAKING THIS MEME. THIS STONE COLD ENDS IT. #MEDUSA
5. WORLD OF TANKS
Free creative lesson for you ungrateful free subscribers. Rare campaign from the last 10 years (2018) that I love. I don’t play video games, But if I did, it would be with tanks. Casting very not-tough-looking blokes in the ads was really a no-brainer. But it had to be done. Showing them with their game tanks IRL humorous situations seems ridiculously simple. But most creatives’ brains wouldn’t have gotten there. Ad agency: Romance, Paris.
And the end line is perfect. Real World = bad for tanks. World Of Tanks = good for tanks.
6. QUEUE
