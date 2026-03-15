1.

THIS IS, JUST…both have 12 lines.

2.

Photo I took of The Lady about 20 years ago with a shitty digital camera when my parents came to visit.

3.

Can’t blame her.

4.

Remember?

True story. I was a sports editor at my college paper, and every editor had to work one overnight as production manager. It was late on a Sunday night when President Carter’s hostage rescue mission was aborted. We quickly changed our front page to put the AP story top. And we scooped every major east coast paper, including the New York Times.

5.

It’s Nate Cavanaugh! One of Musk’s DOGE youngsters—responsible for the end of USAID funding that has directly led to the death of thousands of poor people—testifying before Congress whilst chewing gum. Punchable face?

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