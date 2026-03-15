Copyranter Two Point Zero

Copyranter Two Point Zero

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RT
8hEdited

I do remember that night. And a graphic on news shows showing X's over helicopter silhouettes.

It was the first time I realized that the world was puzzling. How could the US lose?

I've felt that way again the last few weeks. Not the novelty of the US losing a war. That its competence had diminished so greatly that it would repeat a strategic mistake, and spring an obvious trap with enormous consequences.

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