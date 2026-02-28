Much like the Sunday Papers used to be distributed, my Sunday Crap is being distributed Saturday night.

1. SLICK WILLY

Literally, LOL. Clinton used the old Sergeant Schultz defense.

2. MIND THE GAP

I think this has aged perfectly. M—Smoking drinking betting loose women. W—clothes clothes ugly baby love letters.

3. JD VANCE

Just in case you are still not questioning his “character”.

4. THE BLOW IT OUT YOUR ASS PUB.

This is from a video game. But: Good Design, is, wherever it is.

5. ADIDAS

David Lynch directed a few commercials, including this creepy anti-littering PSA for NYC. Here, he takes on runners and “The Wall”. A tad heavy-handed, DL.

6. ONCE IN A LIFETIME

I also got a pencil-neck, like David, so I could rock the big suit.