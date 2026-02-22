Miscellaneous Crap Sunday (#17).
Blow me Bomb Cyclone.
Here’s you shitty free post of the week, freeloaders.
1.
Hat of the Week.
2.
Photo of the Week: Louis Armstrong playing for his wife Lucille, in front of the Sphinx, Egypt, 1961.
3.
My contribution to this meme. Both statements are/have been true. I power-diarrhea-ed-destroyed a pair of jeans in an elevator. Got to a bathroom before leakage.
4.
Brand/Dad Joke of the Week.
5.
Agree with “maliciaous”.