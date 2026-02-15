Miscellaneous Crap Sunday (#16).
Best one I've collected, I think.
1.
Sorry, the “unhealthy”kid looks cool as Fuck and has french fry hair he can snack on all day, AND Pop-Tart® shoulder blades. “Healthy” kid has watermelon for a penis.
2.
heh.
3.
Larson could go really dark, sometimes.
4.
Puns need to be perfect to work. She better have a 20 on her.
5.
MAYBE DO IT.
Nike announced Friday they were changing the logo and tagline that built the company because many youngsters complained that it was “too pushy”.
6.
Multi-award-winning 1962 poster for the Kubrick film, designed by Bartosz Kosowski. So, so good. And would be banned today. ANYBODY remember good design?