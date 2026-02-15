1.

Sorry, the “unhealthy”kid looks cool as Fuck and has french fry hair he can snack on all day, AND Pop-Tart® shoulder blades. “Healthy” kid has watermelon for a penis.

2.

heh.

3.

Larson could go really dark, sometimes.

4.

Puns need to be perfect to work. She better have a 20 on her.

5.

MAYBE DO IT.

Nike announced Friday they were changing the logo and tagline that built the company because many youngsters complained that it was “too pushy”.

6.

Multi-award-winning 1962 poster for the Kubrick film, designed by Bartosz Kosowski. So, so good. And would be banned today. ANYBODY remember good design?

You will become more creative.