NOTE: I will be live-responding to the Super Bowl ads on Notes . If you give a shit. I don’t. But ya gotta try to fill your days with some shit or another.

Upgrade to first class.

1. AT THE BORDER

I love that the collies have affixed bayonets. Go ahead run. We dare you.

2. FLUFFIE

Two of the best friends in my life have been wild desert cottontails. To hand feed a wild animal is an unparalleled human joy.

3. TRICERATOPS

My FAV Dinosaur as a kid. What!? It reads “Crap” in the headline in case you missed it. You get what you pay for @ Copyranter.

4. PRINGLES HOLDER

An overpriced useless whiff of a product. I don’t eat potato chips, BUT if I ate Pringles, I’d want to dump 5-10 in my hand at once, and jam them in my maw. Dafuq with this thing.

5. PRICE DROP

…PLUS a monster Seal-Point Siamese for a mere mil-six? Fuck my poor-ass ass. Who wants split this with me.

6. LOVE

Everybody knows the Tennyson line, from one of his poems. I’m not in full agreement. Right, attributed to Dostoevsky, but historians aren’t 100% sure. Sounds like him, that’s for sure. Right now, it’s painful truth for me.

Share