1. MOTO-SKATES

“Traveling Salesman” from 1961 gasses up his motorized skates. Commitment, MFers. That’s what I’d want out of my salespeople. Sure, he could’ve burst into flames at any moment. But innovators take chances.

2. Cat Pic of the Week

AcroCat.

3. WILD CHERRY

This is a perfect example of my brand of humor. Play it!

4. JON ADAMS

And, another perfect example of my sense of humor.

5. One of History’s First “I Need to Speak to the Manager” messages.

He took six hours to chisel the angry complaint.

