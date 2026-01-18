Miscellaneous Crap Sunday (#14).
I don't like Sundays.
1. MOTO-SKATES
“Traveling Salesman” from 1961 gasses up his motorized skates. Commitment, MFers. That’s what I’d want out of my salespeople. Sure, he could’ve burst into flames at any moment. But innovators take chances.
2. Cat Pic of the Week
AcroCat.
3. WILD CHERRY
This is a perfect example of my brand of humor. Play it!
4. JON ADAMS
And, another perfect example of my sense of humor.
5. One of History’s First “I Need to Speak to the Manager” messages.
He took six hours to chisel the angry complaint.
FFS, what does it take to get a decent grade of copper these days?