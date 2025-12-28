1. APPLE 1999

This was peak American civilization (I had the orange one). Then in 2000, came the Bubble Burst, and Bush.

2. TECH INDUSTRY TRUTH

Whatever marketer came up with the phrase “optimized pipelines” … nevermind.

3. ASHER

(Me, many times when I get up and go into the kitchen) Asher’s one panel comics often make me snicker.

MARK DUFFY HIGH SCHOOL GRAD PHOTOS.

One day before these were snapped, my hair was ≈ 2 times longer. Went from Drummer for Deep Purple look to Dork overnight. Thanks Mom.

5. DAD JOKE OF THE WEEK

6. POLITICAL TAGLINE HALL OF FAME

(Via Google) Alexander Hamilton Stephens, the Vice President of the Confederacy, who later served in the U.S. Congress and as Governor of Georgia, known for his complex role in advocating slavery and states' rights while also working to preserve the Union before the Civil War, and famously stating that racial inequality was the Confederacy's "cornerstone". Yeah, def best to have gone with a slogan that said absolutely nothing.

7. IDIOCRACY

Warning: The Surgeon General Has One Lung And A Voicebox But He Could Still Kick Your Sorry Ass.

Lastly, just rewatched Idiocracy and again LOLed at this billboard. Mike Judge (or whoever) definitely had the below classic campaign for Tareyton in mind.

1974 ad in Esquire.

“Hubby tried to take my cigs, he got in a good one but you should see his face!”

Visual you’d never see today for any product.

