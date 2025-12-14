Miscellaneous Crap Sunday (#11).
Sunday is the end of freedom...
…but Sunday is also free Copyranter day. So, balances out.
OR
1. DAD JOKE OF THE WEEK
2. PANTONE
“Padded White Room” is better for 2026 than fucking “Cloud Dancer”, which I made some non-serious ads out of.
3. ANTS
DAFUQ did you give of yourself today, during this “Season of Giving”.
4. BOWLING
Pictured: Pin placers and supervisor at Subway Bowling Alleys on South Street in Brooklyn, NY, 1910. Automatic pin setters didn’t appear until 1936.
5. JEFFREY EPSTEIN
ICYMI: this is the painting Epstein had hanging in his main living room. Cool conversation starter.
6. ART DIRECTORS (heh)
I’d add “Vintage Martin Guitar that he never plays/doesn’t know how”.