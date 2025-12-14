…but Sunday is also free Copyranter day. So, balances out.

R U NOT ENTERTAINED? $3.33/month.

OR

Just buy my a coffee.

1. DAD JOKE OF THE WEEK

2. PANTONE

“Padded White Room” is better for 2026 than fucking “Cloud Dancer”, which I made some non-serious ads out of.

3. ANTS

DAFUQ did you give of yourself today, during this “Season of Giving”.

4. BOWLING

Pictured: Pin placers and supervisor at Subway Bowling Alleys on South Street in Brooklyn, NY, 1910. Automatic pin setters didn’t appear until 1936.

5. JEFFREY EPSTEIN

ICYMI: this is the painting Epstein had hanging in his main living room. Cool conversation starter.

6. ART DIRECTORS (heh)

I’d add “Vintage Martin Guitar that he never plays/doesn’t know how”.

Share