1. LAWNCHAIR LARRY

NEVER FORGET.

2. EYEBROW AUTO BRAKE

From a 1965 Popular Mechanics. But what if you only raised one eyebrow? Would the car go into an uncontrolled spin, killing you and others?

3. BRAIN IMPLANT

A Beer, “Tool Loud”, Head Massage, and a Curry? This man is my soulmate.

4. THE ONION

To quote the great Homer (Simpson): “It’s funny cause it’s true”.

5. LORD OF WAR

Hijacked billboard, San Francisco, 2005. Decent movie.

6. BUDGET BURIALS

I repeat: a Tagline can make or break a business.

