Miscellaneous Crap Sunday (#10).
“Sunday, the worst god-damned day of them all".—Bukowski
Copyranter Fact: In first grade, while watching a fight between 2 big 2nd graders, a school bus ran over and flattened both my Batman lunchbox and show-and-tell pre-fab rock collection.
1. LAWNCHAIR LARRY
NEVER FORGET.
2. EYEBROW AUTO BRAKE
From a 1965 Popular Mechanics. But what if you only raised one eyebrow? Would the car go into an uncontrolled spin, killing you and others?
3. BRAIN IMPLANT
A Beer, “Tool Loud”, Head Massage, and a Curry? This man is my soulmate.
4. THE ONION
To quote the great Homer (Simpson): “It’s funny cause it’s true”.
5. LORD OF WAR
Hijacked billboard, San Francisco, 2005. Decent movie.
6. BUDGET BURIALS
I repeat: a Tagline can make or break a business.
If Lawnchair Larry intended to use a tether at 30 feet, why did he bring a parachute?
A man with confidence in his helium floating abilities must have confidence in his tether.
It's almost like he knew the tether wouldn't hold.
On the other hand, if the fine is only $1,500, why not do this?