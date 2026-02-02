Miscellaneous Crap Monday (#2).
Jesus Christ January, eat a bag of melting poop on your way out.
A common online challenge is to “ruin a book title with one word”. I’ll give it five minutes.
Sour Grapes Of Wrath
The Sound And The Furries
A Farewell To Forearms
Moby-Cunt (sorry)
The Average Gatsby
OK, sorry a bit of politics to start.
BOVINO
Making fun of physical appearance is low. But Bovino is 5’ 4” and it really bothers him, he always wears lifts. And, that is just too perfect of a nickname.
GOP CAT
OK, now to two jokes that made me snicker.
NEW YORKER
J.D. SALINGER
See: top of post.
A LITTLE VANITY
Miss your laptop when you’re primping?