A common online challenge is to “ruin a book title with one word”. I’ll give it five minutes.

Sour Grapes Of Wrath

The Sound And The Furries

A Farewell To Forearms

Moby-Cunt (sorry)

The Average Gatsby

OK, sorry a bit of politics to start.

BOVINO

Making fun of physical appearance is low. But Bovino is 5’ 4” and it really bothers him, he always wears lifts. And, that is just too perfect of a nickname.

GOP CAT

OK, now to two jokes that made me snicker.

NEW YORKER

J.D. SALINGER

I have a shirt similar to that chair.

See: top of post.

A LITTLE VANITY

Miss your laptop when you’re primping?

