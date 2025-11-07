First, because everybody in advertising and marketing must have a take on the annual John Lewis X-Mas ad, here’s mine: I HAD A SAD. And just like every year, it doesn’t make me want to shop at John Lewis.

1. SUBWAY

Sean Charles Dunn, found not guilty of assault by sandwich. But: if he did originally intend to eat that thing, well…

2. Mamdani NYC Mayor

John Rocker, avid New York City hater and avid hater of Blacks, Gays, and Immigrants, weighs in on Mamdani.

3. License Plate of the Week

Romanian hero. Impalement was his favorite from of execution.

4. ANSWER

This kid, this kid is destined for greatness.

5. COKE’S “Personal” Bottles.

One of the most pathetic “human” campaigns by a corporate behemoth in marketing history. But, at least we got this. “Share a Coke With JACK”. How bout: SHARE A FLOATING DOOR WITH JACK.

