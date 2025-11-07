Miscellaneous Crap Friday (#6).
I found some shit this week.
First, because everybody in advertising and marketing must have a take on the annual John Lewis X-Mas ad, here’s mine: I HAD A SAD. And just like every year, it doesn’t make me want to shop at John Lewis.
1. SUBWAY
Sean Charles Dunn, found not guilty of assault by sandwich. But: if he did originally intend to eat that thing, well…
2. Mamdani NYC Mayor
John Rocker, avid New York City hater and avid hater of Blacks, Gays, and Immigrants, weighs in on Mamdani.
3. License Plate of the Week
Romanian hero. Impalement was his favorite from of execution.
4. ANSWER
This kid, this kid is destined for greatness.
5. COKE’S “Personal” Bottles.
One of the most pathetic “human” campaigns by a corporate behemoth in marketing history. But, at least we got this. “Share a Coke With JACK”. How bout: SHARE A FLOATING DOOR WITH JACK.
I'm either getting denser or darker because I read the JL ad as, like, maybe the son was in a dark place and it reminded the dad of his dark place. And then they bonded over their dark places.
Reading the YT comments I realized this was supposed to be a statement on the power of parenthood to wash away the nostalgia of our youth.
But all this really did was show me that I'm now dumber than YT comments. And maybe make me feel like a bad dad for not getting choked up over it. Aside: the dad tracing his finger over the handwritten nametag, as if it's some kind of emotional braille? No.
I want to go back to 2011. https://youtu.be/hwmPGgUzdmk?si=ZI0p2QXmE4V41mkX