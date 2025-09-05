I’m online quite a bit for a geezer, and very little of that time is spent watching vintage porn, sadly. It’s spent looking at ads, reading/watching people talk about ads, and the worst: marketing people talking about marketing. That would be my Hell: Being forced to sit at a perpetual marketing conference with my eyes pried open and high-tech hearing aids.

Oh? Was gas cheap when you started driving? This was the price in my redneck rural town when I took out the family VW Squareback for my first ride, drumset neatly tucked in the back.

Not the city’s official tagline, But I like it. And I’ve been to Baltimore several times, actually, and I, actually, like it too. Cool town.

OK, not at all ad-related. But try hard to imagine Americans—most of whom drive to and from work like they’re in a life-or-death video game—doing this.

Where hast thou gone, MR. CIG, Tobacco Industry mascot? He would be physically overwhelmed by desperate smokers in hospitals today.

No further comment.

This goofy fat fuck ran nonstop during Saturday morning cartoon sittings of my youth. I’m not looking it up, but I know he sold a shit-ton of cheese. In fact, I’m getting up now and cutting into some Seriously Sharp Cheddar.

STEVE HAYDEN (RIP)

Lastly, last week, Steve Hayden died. While at Chiat\Day, he wrote Apple’s 1984 Super Bowl commercial (above) “1984”.

The Orwellian commercial introduced the Mac computer to the world. It was a new level of bombast not just for tech advertising, but the whole ad industry. And with a production cost of $900,000, it started the grand American tradition of spending staggering amounts of money on Super Bowl ads.

The Ridley Scott-directed spot doesn’t seem like a huge deal when watched today, but those of us who saw it when it first aired during Super Bowl XVIII responded with a collective: “What the FUCK did I just see?” The internet wasn’t a thing yet, so you couldn’t replay it immediately, but we did see it again (and again) later, on news and entertainment programs. Yes, it went viral without the Web.

We didn’t see the little details everybody knows about now, like the line drawing of the Mac computer logo on the tank top of the hammer-throwing heroine (played by actress Anya Major, an experienced discus thrower). And we didn’t know all the weird facts about it, like how many of the bald minion extras were, ironically, London skinheads.

The ad market-tested terribly, but the Steves—Jobs and Wozniak—loved the spot, because of its comparison between IBM and Big Brother. Apple’s board of directors, on the other hand, hated it, and wanted to fire Chiat\Day. Luckily Jobs’ reputation as a control freak was already true 40 years ago, and the commercial led to the sales of over $150 million worth of Macs by the end of April 1984.

NOTE: the follow-up 1985 Super Bowl Mac ad, “Lemmings,” was a flop.

