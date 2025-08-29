WLC.ORG

Billboard appeared in my Substack Notes feed, via the WORLD’S LAST CHANCE organization. No argument from me. Went to their website, found out they’re Flat Earhers:

OK, “God”, fight me.

2. PHILLIPS

I don’t think “Iron Mike” is aware that he is currently selling the product in Nicaragua. Press note:

Philips antacid is the perfect ally for those ‘low blows’ from overly strong meals. Its fast-acting formula neutralizes excess stomach acid, bringing quick relief and allowing you to enjoy your favorite dishes without fear of discomfort. With Philips, you can fight back against heavy, spicy, or greasy foods — and win every time.

Nice apron, though. Ad agency: Jaime & Cueto / Ideas Consulting and Strategy.

3. VERIZON

Showed up, univited, in my Xitter feed months ago. His is a comedian named Dan Hentschel. He does paraody characters, so I don’t think he works at Verizon.

4. THE ECONOMIST

Governor Newsom is currently giving it a shot. Ad is from 2007. Won a Wood Pencil at the D&ADs. Much weaker than their 1990s work by Abbott Mead Vickers. Ad agency: O&M.

5. Aliança Internacional do Animal

SOMEONE HERE NEEDS TO BE RESPONSIBLE. Two ads I didn’t have room to post here. More Photoshopped dog abuse. Ad agency: Fischer&Friends, São Paulo, Brazil.

