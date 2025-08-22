This week, The Barrel—spoke of in gushing spirited terms by my numerous Hillbilly relatives— hit Conservatives’ tingly trigger spot by “revamping” their logo.

WHAT were they expecting? They didn’t just eliminate the Barrel, they got ride of the iconic Cracker who signaled “Negroes Unwelcome”.

Julie Felss Masino, above on GMA on Tuesday, has only been Cracker’s CEO for two years. Profits have been stagnant for three years. Still. Tossing your core customer into a crick full of water moccasins is probably gonna hurt ya. And as Jennifer Sey (former CEO of Levi’s) says, she should lose the hipster black frames post-haste.

NOTE: I’ve been in several Cracker Barrels in several states (not by my choice), and I have not once seen one person of color. Also, their so-called “Southern Comfort Food” is trash and an insult to actual delicious Southern Fried Goodness.

