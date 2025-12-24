(ads, from 1949-50) "After sex, can we ‘spoon’ honey?"

After WWII, men came home and women needed to step up their “home” game. Do you love your silverware? Not nearly enough, you don't. Post-war spoon fetishism via a series of ads for Community silverplate flatware. Below middle left woman looks she’s dead from ecstasy.

Insight from a vintage ad expert (not me):

“Community might have been good for twice a year fancy dinners, but I don't know about "for keeps." Community was like the lower price point/Woolworth's-level of silver back in the day…”

Yeah well, I’ve never made a woman’s face look like that.

