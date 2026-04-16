MEN! Do You Jerk-Off 20 Times Per Month?
Some new euphemistic ads encourage you to Beat The Meat, Often.
The UK has a new Prostate Cancer awareness campaign where they use slang masturbation phrases to try to get us to Wax The Carrot more often.
Most of these are news to me. Maybe you’ve heard of them. Buy a Sub to see and find out. Cool Illustrations below.
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