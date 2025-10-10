PREVIOUSLY: DEEP Inside A Bleeding-Edge MarTech Meeting.

New marketing titles are emerging faster than a fat kid eating a cupcake.

It’s Advertising Week here in NYC, which is a misnomer because it’s actually Marketing Week: ad creatives are nowhere to be seen or heard. It’s ALL bullshit buzzword bingo.

Which is where “Dick” comes in. He emailed me, asking if he could write a guest post about his beyond bleeding-edge alternative marketing approach. Being completely fucking sick of writing about ads, I said lay it on me, Dick.

Dick, in “pre-game”, leave him The FUCK alone.

“My philosophy is simple: I am a disruptor-disruptor All the old ways are wrong. All the new ways are wrong. Looking back is wrong. Looking forward is wrong. Looking at the current data is wrong. YOU are wrong. I am the vanguard’s Vanguard. By 2030, everybody will doing everything my way.

First off: I am a People-Never Strategist. All these “People-First” marketers don’t even know what they're saying when they say it: They are a bunch of sheep-parrots. The only people they care about are themselves, their own jobs. They don’t give a shit about you, the consumer. I never consider people—any people—when crafting my proprietary plans. Because “people” are consistently unpredictably stupid in what they say, do, want.

I am also a Purposeless-Driven Thought Chieftain (Thought “Leaders” bow to me). All these so-called “Purpose-Driven” Marketers? Ask them what their actual fucking PURPOSE is. Not one of them has a fucking clue. Their Purpose is: obfuscation.

Back to my first bullet: I am also a “Dispassionate Disruptor”. Whatever marketing honcho came up with the buzzy Compassionate Disruptor self-moniker must not have been breast fed. How many marketers have you banged? Would you describe them as “compassionate lovers”, or “by-the-numbers” lovers? Yeah, I know.

ANY marketer that shows you a deck with a “measurable results” page is more full of shit than the Ganges River. Whatever “formula” they use to get said results is as fake as a moaning female porn star. And if they guarantee results, grab their laptop, go to the roof of the nearest high-rise, and discus-throw that thing as far as you can.

My proprietary strategies—which I will not reveal without your monthly retainer paid for a year in advance— always result in results.

Everybody now is a 360°marketer, which is:

“…a holistic strategy that integrates various marketing channels and customer touchpoints to create a seamless and consistent brand experience for the customer”.

“Seamless”. LAUGH OUT FUCKING LOUD. There are seams are all over my strategies because I ONE-HUNDRED PERCENT weave them myself. And: I am a 220°marketer because Two-hundred-and-twenty-degrees is as far as the human eyes can see horizontally.

“Customer Journey”, another LOL-er. What? Do you sell your product in the Himalayas? Do your customers have to pack seven pairs of underwear to buy your shit?

LEFT—typical marketing purchase funnel that you see in every moron’s deck. This funnel has never helped create one single successful ad campaign. NEVER. RIGHT—my funnel.

Lastly, I give personalized white-glove coaching (whatever the Fuck that means) to every one of my brand customers, for a mere $10,000 a month retainer.

