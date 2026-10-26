PREVIOUSLY: The Lost Art Of Art Direction (Part One).

NOTE: This week is all about art direction. Click the above link to read the preamble to this upcoming Art Direction love thread—so I don’t have to repeat myself.

Copywriters, let’s be honest. Art Directors are, generally, better creatives, especially the ones who can write. Some of you are both. Truly both. You know who you are. But I see very few examples these days of ads—layouts, video, whatever—that dramatically, unexpectedly visuialize a product benefit. This will beat clever copy 90% of the time.

All Hail the below seven excellent Art Directors and their ads.