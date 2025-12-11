Free Subs, please read this:

Monday—Friday, I mostly post writing and creativity articles. They are almost always for paid subs only. Why? This is my job, and I’ve been doing this work for 30+ years. I’ve won CLIOs, One Shows, ANDYs, EFFIEs, etc. I’m the best at what I do. My only weekly free post is a Sunday Slop Dump. Otherwise, you’re wasting your precious time, and should unsubscribe from my emails.

$40/year = $3.33/month.

I cannot charge less than this. For the info and insights, it is a bargain.

Eight great ads below.

PREVIOUSLY: Go here for the five previous Lost Art Of Art Direction articles (also all Paid Subs only).