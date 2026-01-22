PREVIOUSLY: Let’s Write Some Authentic Taglines (free article).

“Authentic”. Maybe the worst marketing buzzword ever. Brands blurt it out on the regular like they know what the fuck they’re talking about. Ask a marketer to describe what it means, grab some popcorn, then watch them mangle the English language with even more meaningless buzzwords, creating a disgusting word salad with rotten lettuce and bullshit-flavored dressing.

Eight more authentic taglines below. Buy a subscription, please.

I am 100% authentically an asshole.