Let's Revisit THE Sleaziest "Classy" Menswear Ads You'll Ever See.
It's not borderline porn, It's F#cking porn.
The Netherlands Suit Supply is a luxury chain with over 150 locations worldwide. Their suit prices rang from $600 to $1,000+.
1. PANTY RAID
See five more x-rated-adjacent stylish ads from the 2010 campaign below. They’ve tried removing them from the Internet, which looks like they mostly have. The sexist backlash probably slammed them pretty good.
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