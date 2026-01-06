I am, in fact, now a Geezer. I know this because it’s one of my nicknames (thanks Carlos, you Fuck) up at the 190th Manhattan b-ball courts where I play year-round. Also: The White Beard and more generic Old Head, Elder, etc. Also “Winchester” because I shoot threes like Curry, Bitches.

1. DEPEND

Shouldn’t the piñata be bladder-shaped (and filled with piss)?

Eight more funny Geezer ads below for you Millennials to laugh at.

JUST BUY A SUB ALREADY, FFS.