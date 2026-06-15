Let's Celebrate Some More Non-Woke Ads.
TRIGGER WARNINGS AHEAD,
PREVIOUSLY: Uncomfortably Funny Ads That Would Get Arrested By Today’s Woke Police.
Wake up, lazy habit-following Creatives, get out of the same-old same-old marketing matrix. WAKE UP!
My write-ups will from the POV of a triggered stick-in-the-mud fuddy-duddy.
1. MUSEUM OF SEX (NYC)
OMG, they’re insinuating that people are Fucking in the museum! And encouraging people to litter on the way out! Tsk Tsk! Ad agency: Lowe NYC (credits).
Eight more trigger-triggering ads below.
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