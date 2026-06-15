PREVIOUSLY: Uncomfortably Funny Ads That Would Get Arrested By Today’s Woke Police.

Wake up, lazy habit-following Creatives, get out of the same-old same-old marketing matrix. WAKE UP!

My write-ups will from the POV of a triggered stick-in-the-mud fuddy-duddy.

1. MUSEUM OF SEX (NYC)

OMG, they’re insinuating that people are Fucking in the museum! And encouraging people to litter on the way out! Tsk Tsk! Ad agency: Lowe NYC (credits).

Eight more trigger-triggering ads below.

Wake up! Only $3.33 a month.