Let's Advertise Like It's 1999.
Ads worth partying over, if you're an ad nerd.
It was a helluva year. The Internet was wobbling, though inevitable. Buildings were gonna blowup, planes were gonna crash, and everybody would be back to Square One.
I went to parties about every other night: free hooch, free entertainment, And a bunch of weirdos trying to hawk their “cool” doomed new website. The sites pretty much all died ugly deaths, vanishing into the ether.
APPLE
Now, a quarter into the next Century, and those days are forgotten, as are all the great ads leading up to the fake apocalypse, including this 1999 classic that sold a fuckton of these self-contained Macs. (I had that color).
Join me and be impressed by the creativity of seven more Millennial-ending ads.
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