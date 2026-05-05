It was a helluva year. The Internet was wobbling, though inevitable. Buildings were gonna blowup, planes were gonna crash, and everybody would be back to Square One.

I went to parties about every other night: free hooch, free entertainment, And a bunch of weirdos trying to hawk their “cool” doomed new website. The sites pretty much all died ugly deaths, vanishing into the ether.

APPLE

TBWA Chiat/Day, LA.

Now, a quarter into the next Century, and those days are forgotten, as are all the great ads leading up to the fake apocalypse, including this 1999 classic that sold a fuckton of these self-contained Macs. (I had that color).

Join me and be impressed by the creativity of seven more Millennial-ending ads.

this week, $30/year = $1.73 month.