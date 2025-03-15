Senator Fuck Schumer (D-NY) needs to fucking resign. There is no “dealing” with this other side. There is no “playing politics” with this other side.

You are nothing but a fucking coward.

The ONLY response by Democrats must be CHAOS. Because the only way to fight chaos is with better/worse chaos.

I seriously can not believe the mainstream media’s muted responses to these Nazi salutes. They are saluting Nazism. They are saluting Hitler. And—MAKE NO MISTAKE—they saluting the thousands of children murdered by Nazis.

They are saluting this. Look at these faces. Murdered in gas chambers. These all were collected within a five-day historical period. There were several more murdered children within that five-day period; I just picked four. Now expand it to 365 days, expand it to six extermination camps.

LOOK AT THEM.

This is what you are supporting if you support the current US government. Look in the mirror at yourself while you read their names. These are not fictional reports. They are well-researched and confirmed factual events.

Schumer, you are Jewish. LOOK at the photos. This is what you just capitulated too.

To answer your question, no I am not Jewish. But I am an amateur expert on World War II. And I’ve read many accounts on what the Nazis did at their “concentration” camps.

This isn’t “autism”. This is pure fucking evil.

Share