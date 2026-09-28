Pre-Note: This begins a series where I tour the world, presenting countries that have been better at ad creativity than the Unites States in the 21st century. Upcoming this week: New Zealand and the Scandinavian countries.

Thailand, population 65,975,198, is the Land of iNsaNe advertising. (For reference, Japan is the worldwide leader in CRaZy of advertising—article to come.)

Risky? The Thai agencies start the concepting process at “risky” and then drop creativity acid (or maybe actual acid) and then start making ideas.

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