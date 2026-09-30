Scandinavian women have the highest sex drive in the world. So it logically follows that Scandinavians make better, braver, sexier ads.

Lately, brands and agencies are talking a lot about wanting to be “brave” with their advertising. Lots of talking, not much bravery.

What’ is “brave” advertising? Well, I’ll tell you. It’s pushing the creative from “bland” and “expected” to “holy shit”, to “that’s bloody fucking brilliant”, to “that makes me a bit nervous”. “Unexpected” creative hasn’t shown up much this century. But when it does, it’s often via Northern European countries.

The gentle caress of a raw steak.

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