Nike last year introduced an update to their tagline, a tag that had built a trillion dollar business literally out of nothing

The new tag: WHY DO IT? Since then, they’ve sheepishly returned to JUST DO IT.

“To be is to do.” — Socrates. “To do is to be.” — Jean-Paul Sartre (good one, you French hack). Why Do? Why Be?

The Nihilist Tagline Writer (NTW going forward) has five more Nihilist tag rewrites below. Yes, this is me being mildly creative, so yes, you have to pay me, dweebs.

Why Subscribe? WHY LIVE.