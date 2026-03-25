Into The Creative Void Returns The Nihilist Tagline Writer
Nihilism thrives wherever hopelessness exist. And these days, nearly nothing is as hopeless as the State of the Advertising Tagline.
Nike last year introduced an update to their tagline, a tag that had built a trillion dollar business literally out of nothing
The new tag: WHY DO IT? Since then, they’ve sheepishly returned to JUST DO IT.
“To be is to do.” — Socrates. “To do is to be.” — Jean-Paul Sartre (good one, you French hack). Why Do? Why Be?
The Nihilist Tagline Writer (NTW going forward) has five more Nihilist tag rewrites below. Yes, this is me being mildly creative, so yes, you have to pay me, dweebs.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Copyranter Two Point Zero to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.