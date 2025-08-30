One of my favorite things I’ve written here. From January, 2023. Coming soon: Part Two of the Nihilist Tagline Writer.

YES, I am a bit obsessed with Taglines. Sorry/Not Sorry.

Taglines used to give you real reasons to buy: The One Beer To Have When You’re Having More Than One; Nothing Sucks Like An Electrolux; Let Your Fingers Do The Walking; When It Absolutely Positively Has To Be There Overnight. These taglines didn’t just increase sales, they launched and grew companies. They became part of pop culture.

Today’s taglines? Say Nothing. Mean Nothing. And into this creative vacuum has crawled even more meaninglessness: ad “influencers,” sponconners, NTFs, and meta-ads in the Metaverse.

Also, inevitably, into this void comes…the Nihilist Tagline Writer (“NTW”, here forward). Here, he “corrects” eight taglines.

1.

This life insurance seller’s motto is already pretty fucking grim, considering the unspoken two words at the end of the line (“to death”). But the NTW believes the above paraphrasing of a Nietzsche quote makes for a more urgent call to action.

2.

Impossible is not nothing; it is everything. Athletics is nothing, workouts are nothing, sweat is nothing. You want to wear Adidas while achieving nothingness? Whatever floats your nothing-boat.

3.

“Perfection In Life?” Via a ridiculously expensive instrument that pretends to “measure” time? The NTW posits that perfection in life is when nothing happens. No watch needed, then. (Nihilistic tagline stolen from Thomas Ligotti.)

4.

Open Happiness. That is quite a “something-ism.” Imagine that: bottling happiness. Is your name “Genie”? Coca-Cola did (maybe) put your name on some of its plastic bottles. But drinking from or rubbing the sugar water receptacle will not make your wishes come true. Unless, you wish for emptiness. (Nihilistic tagline inspired by Fuminori Nakamura.)

5.

Fashion is the epitome of meaninglessness. Which makes it appealing and inspiring to the NTW. BE MEANINGLESS—that’s a good motto for any fashion brand. (Above Nihilist tagline anti-inspired by Marxism.)

6.

It’s been said that “there is only the self, and … the self is always alone.” You want to achieve “harmony”? Don’t answer a hundred fucking questions about your “self.” Just desire nothing, and be nothing. In the Void, you are your only match.

7.

The NTW ends with one of the most successful propaganda campaigns in human history: the diamond engagement ring. What power the ring holds. It is the true One Ring. But as every nihilist knows, the love of power is the demon of mankind (credit: Nietzsche). We also know that we come from darkness; it’s where we’re heading; it’s where we end.

THE END.

NOTE: The NTW’s sources include this video of 150 Nietzsche quotes and quotes tagged “nihilism” from Goodreads. The NTW used the font “Propaganda” for his taglines.